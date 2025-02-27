'Captain America: Brave New World' star unveils the biggest challenges on set

Carl Lumbly has dished on the biggest challenges that he faced while filming Captain America sequel.

While chatting with Collider, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about his experience of working in Captain America: Brave New World.

"One of the biggest challenges, or the task I set for myself was to try and understand someone just coming out into the world as we know it now,” he began by saying.

Referring towards his character Isaiah Bradley, the 73-year-old actor continued, “Whose last real experience of the world was the early 1940s. In his youth, just before he went off, he married and had a wife who was pregnant.”

Lumbly starred in Captain America: Brave New World alongside Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Seth Rollins and Liv Tyler.

"He left her, and then he went into a world that was unrecognizable. First the world war, the world of the military, and then imprisonment.”

“So, when we discovered him in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', this is a man who has found the tiniest corner in the world he can find.”

“And he's just trying to stay right there, to stay out of the way. Every time he's lifted his head, something has knocked him down,” he added

Before concluding, the Justice League actor shared, “My anchor for Isaiah is the experience of so many people—black people, dispossessed people, immigrants.”

Captain America: Brave New World was released on February 14, 2025.