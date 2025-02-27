 
Geo News

Queen Camilla does THIS to get King Charles' attention mid-event

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited an Indian restaurant in Soho on Wednesday

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Queen Camilla does THIS to get King Charles' attention mid-event

Queen Camilla made a surprising move to get King Charles' attention during their Darjeeling Express visit.

On Wednesday, the King and Queen stepped out to visit an Indian restaurant in Soho, ahead of Ramadan.

The royal couple helped the staff in packing biriyani boxes for charity. However, Camilla notices her husband, Charles has disappeared to greet other guests.

Camilla laughingly stated, "I think my husband is supposed to be doing this."

"Gentleman, we are waiting!" the Queen added.

When Charles didn't respond, Camilla waved at him with a takeaway box in her hand, and coughed loudly to get his attention. Eventually, the King spotted Camilla and rejoined her with a smile.

Moreover, King Charles was pleased to hear that some curry was being sent to the Palace for him. "Fantastic, look at that!" he exclaimed.

During their visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla also prepared date bags to be distributed to hospitals during Ramadan. "I may be past my sell-by date!" he hilariously said after being praised for his speed.

Meghan's Instagram 'gimmicks' draw backlash amid William and Kate's Wales visit video
Meghan's Instagram 'gimmicks' draw backlash amid William and Kate's Wales visit
Gene Hackman's final words to Hollywood revealed: 'God help me'
Gene Hackman's final words to Hollywood revealed: 'God help me'
Prince Harry remembers special moment with Meghan Markle during Invictus Games
Prince Harry remembers special moment with Meghan Markle during Invictus Games
Charlie Cox recalls surprise cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Charlie Cox recalls surprise cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Jordan Stephens refused 'Star Wars' TV show over unreasonable demand
Jordan Stephens refused 'Star Wars' TV show over unreasonable demand
Christopher Reeve's son finds deeper connection to late parents
Christopher Reeve's son finds deeper connection to late parents
Gene Hackman and wife did not commit suicide
Gene Hackman and wife did not commit suicide
Meghan Markle's hurtful, insulting behavior finds support despite aim to ‘mine a fortune'
Meghan Markle's hurtful, insulting behavior finds support despite aim to ‘mine a fortune'