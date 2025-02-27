Queen Camilla does THIS to get King Charles' attention mid-event

Queen Camilla made a surprising move to get King Charles' attention during their Darjeeling Express visit.

On Wednesday, the King and Queen stepped out to visit an Indian restaurant in Soho, ahead of Ramadan.

The royal couple helped the staff in packing biriyani boxes for charity. However, Camilla notices her husband, Charles has disappeared to greet other guests.

Camilla laughingly stated, "I think my husband is supposed to be doing this."

"Gentleman, we are waiting!" the Queen added.

When Charles didn't respond, Camilla waved at him with a takeaway box in her hand, and coughed loudly to get his attention. Eventually, the King spotted Camilla and rejoined her with a smile.

Moreover, King Charles was pleased to hear that some curry was being sent to the Palace for him. "Fantastic, look at that!" he exclaimed.

During their visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla also prepared date bags to be distributed to hospitals during Ramadan. "I may be past my sell-by date!" he hilariously said after being praised for his speed.