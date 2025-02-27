Prince Harry remembers special moment with Meghan Markle during Invictus Games

Prince Harry opened up about his deep affection and concern for his wife, Meghan Markle, in a recent interview following the Invictus Games in Canada.

Reflecting on their journey together, the Duke of Sussex shared how Meghan has been involved with the Games since 2016 and has cherished every moment.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Harry said Meghan has been "part of this community since shortly after the Orlando Games in 2016 and has loved every minute of it."

He recalled a memorable incident from the 2018 Sydney Games and admitted he was worried when a fan gave him a bear hug, fearing they might do the same to Meghan, who was pregnant at the time.

"My genuine concern that he might try the same with my wife, who was pregnant at the time!"

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, also revealed his reaction when Meghan dropped a loved-up Valentine's Day on her new Instagram account after returned home during the latest season of Invictus Games.

"Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families,” she penned.

The Duchess of Sussex added, “Beyond proud of my husband and what he's created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins"

Revealing his reaction, Harry said, "Yes, the Instagram shout-out was very sweet and much appreciated!"