Gene Hackman revealed his biggest regret before his passing at 95

The Oscar-winning Hollywood icon, Gene Hackman, is being remembered for his legendary career following his passing, with a throwback interview revealing his biggest career regret.

The 95-year-old deceased actor, who earned five Oscar nominations and two wins, spoke about one thing he regretted in his six-decade-long career in 1999.

Articulating his feelings, he told journalist Charlie Rose about his potential return to the stage, saying, “Yes, I wish that maybe in the ‘80s, late ‘70s and early ‘80s that I had moved back to New York and kept more in touch with the theater so that I could have maybe expanded my craft and kept more in touch with what acting means to me.”

Hackman went on to note that “I’d have to be comfortable. I’ve lived a soft life too long to camp out.”

For the unversed, he started his career on stage in the 1960s and acted in several Broadway plays, including Children from Their Games, Death and the Maiden, A Rainy Day in Newark, Poor Richard, The Natural Look, and Any Wednesday.

Notably, after this revelation, Hackman won the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2003 Golden Globes, where he confessed, “I never wanted to be anything but an actor.”

For the unversed, The Quick and the Dead actor, his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, and their dog died at their residence in Santa Fe on February 26, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that their cause of death is not known yet; however, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that no foul play is suspected.