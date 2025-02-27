Meghan Markle faces major challenges ahead of Netflix series release

Meghan Markle and Netflix are struggling to save her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex recently changed the name of her business from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, just weeks before the show's delayed release.

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, it a "crisis pivot" as they speculated that the streaming giant may release the series in parts to increase its impact.

Speaking with Host Kevin O'Sullivan, Schofield discussed if Meghan is in "panic mode" ahead of show’s release on March 4.

"I think she's gone back to As Ever in a major panic and now will be stopped from selling clothes. So this will be a serious restriction of business plans,” Kevin said on Talk TV.

To this, Kinsey added, "This is just another example of how this was a crisis pivot. The fact that we find out just two weeks before the show, which was postponed a month and a half, that there's this rebranding that's gone on.

"You and I debated whether or not this was going to be a dump by Netflix, the way they dumped (Prince Harry's series) all in one, all in one sitting - that 'we recognize this is gutter TV, have it all' and then they kind of ran away from it.

"That's why I suspect that they will space out Meghan's episodes to try to salvage anything when it comes to getting some sort of retail arm up and running prior to the show wrapping finally."

Echoing same sentiments, Kevin said, "There's no other conclusion to all from the events, the hasty, hurried events of the last week, Meghan and her business partners at Netflix have gone into panic mode."