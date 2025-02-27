Charli XCX achieves major milestone in music

Charli XCX just marked her first-ever victory at the Brit Awards this year.

The 32-year-old songstress bagged the Songwriter of the Year accolade at the awards ceremony, which is her first award of the platform, after more than a decade in the industry.

This recognition also comes to her during a rather high point in Charli XCX’s career, due to the grace of her album, brat, by which she also earned nods in the categories of Best Artist and Album of the Year as well as others.

Her album, brat, has been praised for merging the genres of underground electronic with mainstream pop along with experimental rhythms and raw lyrics.

Critics deemed the project as “pop music for the future,” due to its blend of personal themes as well as its energetic music.

This win is also significant for Charli XCX, since she previously called out the Brit Awards in 2023, for their lack of female artists in the Artist of the Year category.

The Brit Awards ceremony, scheduled for March 1 at London’s O2 Arena will include performances from artists like Sam Fender, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Last Dinner Party.

Along with Charli’s pre-announced win, other early award announcements include that of Myles Smith as Rising Star and Sabrina Carpenter receiving the Global Success award.