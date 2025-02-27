 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian wins back North West

Kim Kardashian raves about getting back North West's love

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Kim Kardashian wins back North West
Kim Kardashian wins back North West 

Kim Kardashian is over the moon in the latest episode of The Kardashian. In a chat with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, she said that her bond with her eldest daughter has been fixed.

"The craziest thing happened. Tell me if this happened with Mason," the mom-of-four shares.

"North is like obsessed with me now," she continues. "And calls me with her friends like, ‘Mom I love you, you’re the best mom. I love you so much.'"

Her sister Kourtney meanwhile adds that her niece has "always been like that with me," and asks her, "Do you think you've changed?"

“I mean possibly. It was a year of like mad at me," the SKIMS mogul responds. "Well also you guys were getting a divorce," the 45-year-old notes.

Kim had faced a tough time amid her divorce from Kanye West. To add insult to injury, North previously said she preferred spending time with her father after their split.

"Because every time the 10-year-old spends time at the Yeezy designer's home, "She'll be like, 'Dad is the best,'" she earlier told her sister on the Hulu show.

"'He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,'" Kim concluded.

Billy Joel sparks health concerns after horrific stage fall
Billy Joel sparks health concerns after horrific stage fall
Kate Hudson spills on why her rom-coms were panned but later became fan favorites
Kate Hudson spills on why her rom-coms were panned but later became fan favorites
Prince William reacts to Gene Hackman's death as he visits Wales with Kate
Prince William reacts to Gene Hackman's death as he visits Wales with Kate
Major update on 'The Hunger Games' stage drama
Major update on 'The Hunger Games' stage drama
Dove Cameron shares the truth about going public with Damiano David
Dove Cameron shares the truth about going public with Damiano David
Meghan Markle under pressure as ‘As Ever' could be her last chance video
Meghan Markle under pressure as ‘As Ever' could be her last chance
Blake Lively changes course to avoid bullying
Blake Lively changes course to avoid bullying
King Charles delights royal fans with his adorable laugh
King Charles delights royal fans with his adorable laugh