Kim Kardashian wins back North West

Kim Kardashian is over the moon in the latest episode of The Kardashian. In a chat with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, she said that her bond with her eldest daughter has been fixed.

"The craziest thing happened. Tell me if this happened with Mason," the mom-of-four shares.

"North is like obsessed with me now," she continues. "And calls me with her friends like, ‘Mom I love you, you’re the best mom. I love you so much.'"

Her sister Kourtney meanwhile adds that her niece has "always been like that with me," and asks her, "Do you think you've changed?"

“I mean possibly. It was a year of like mad at me," the SKIMS mogul responds. "Well also you guys were getting a divorce," the 45-year-old notes.

Kim had faced a tough time amid her divorce from Kanye West. To add insult to injury, North previously said she preferred spending time with her father after their split.

"Because every time the 10-year-old spends time at the Yeezy designer's home, "She'll be like, 'Dad is the best,'" she earlier told her sister on the Hulu show.

"'He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,'" Kim concluded.