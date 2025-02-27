Meghan Markle plotted to ‘ruin' Kate Middleton's day with key move

Meghan Markle has sparked backlash from royal fans who believe she attempted to ruin Kate Middleton and Prince William’s recent trip to Wales.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of trying to overshadow the Princess of Wales by posting a behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The visit marked Kate and William’s first joint engagement in Wales since the Princess’ cancer diagnosis where they were warmly welcomed by the public.

However, some social media users have accused Meghan of trying to “ruin” the moment.

Taking to X, podcast host Stephanie Sidley said that Meghan deliberately reposted the video after deleting it so to outshine Kate.

“Okay, Meghan Markle just put this cringe video back up on her Instagram after posting and deleting. She definitely wanted to ruin the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first joint visit back to Wales after Catherine’s cancer diagnosis,” she penned, per GB News.

Agreeing with her tweet, another critic wrote, “Nothing she can do will ever upstage Catherine and William.”

“I'd rather watch the Prince and Princess of Wales Walk down a hallway hand in hand. Thank you!!” second said.

“Meghan could hardly ruin anything the Wales do. They are promoting a community and she is promoting pancake mix.”