Bianca Censori remains under Kanye West's watch?

Often, Bianca Censori traveled alone to her family in Australia. But her husband, Kanye West, despite far from her, reportedly kept a tab on her movements.



He allegedly does this through his former director of intelligence, who claimed this in his lawsuit against him.

According to In Touch, the military veteran who used the pseudonym John Doe in court documents has been asking $300,000 in damages, which included retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and various labor code violations.

Last October, he filed the case in Los Angeles Superior Court, stating he was hired as Deputy Campaign Director, but the designation eventually changed to Director of Intelligence.

His alleged duty was to conduct investigations, including those of the parties suing him and his partners.

Not only Bianca but John also alleged he was asked to tail the Power hitmaker’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“A particularly notable task by Ye was to have DOE hire private investigators to follow and ‘tail’ his wife, Bianca Censori, when she was traveling alone to visit family in Australia, without Ms. Censori’s knowledge,” the suit claimed.

He had a fallout with Ye when he claimed he forwarded an ex-Donda Academy employee concern to him.

This prompted a sharp reaction from Kanye, John said. “You’re ******* dead to me," the 47-year-old allegedly said.

Ye, however, has not responded to the lawsuit so far.