Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return difficult due to ‘establishment conspiracy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot return to their Royal lives because of their past bitterness.



The Duke of Sussex, who is trying to reel into his life as a working Royal after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, won’t be welcomed because of Meghan Markle.

In his column for Daily Mail, Richard Eden writes: "Call me paranoid, if you wish, but I do sense something of a conspiracy among certain parts of our Establishment to bring about a return of Harry and Meghan to the royal fold. There is no doubt that Harry is seeking a closer relationship with his family again.

"After King Charles's cancer treatment was announced in February last year, his younger son let it be known via friends that he was willing to take on a temporary royal role in support of his father. His offer was never taken up, but the California-based Prince is understood to be keen to spend more time in his homeland.", reports The Mirror.

Mr Eden remarked: "The Queen put much effort into making Meghan feel welcome, asking her to join her on a day of engagements in Cheshire, for example, and handing her the roles of patron of the National Theatre and vice president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. These made the most of Meghan's talents and interests."