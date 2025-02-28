 
'Heartbroken' Justin Timberlake shares disappointing update with fans

Justin Timberlake regrets the last-minute change in plans for his final concert in the USA

Web Desk
February 28, 2025

Justin Timberlake has cancelled his final performance in the US due to health reasons.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 44-year-old singer announced the cancellation of his last show in Columbus, Ohio.

“You guys, I’m heartbroken,” wrote Justin. “I have to cancel the show tonight.”

He further penned, “I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me.”

Expressing his regret for the last-minute change in plans, the Mirrors hitmaker wrote, “It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen.”

“I want to reassure you, you’ll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all,” concluded the crooner.

On February 26, Justin shared a heartfelt post on IG reflecting on the tour thus far.

“Only one more show to go… and I wanted to take a minute to shout out this incredible tour family. These are the people who keep this whole thing running,” the Selfish singer captioned a post.

“You guys don’t get to see everyone on stage, but without every single person in this picture - none of this would be possible. So much love. Let’s do it ONE MORE TIME tomorrow night in Columbus,” added Justin.

