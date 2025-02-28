Michelle Trachtenberg took 'step away from Hollywood' before her sudden death

Michelle Trachtenberg withdrew herself quietly from the industry before her untimely death at the age of 39.

The Gossip Girl alum was found dead in New York City on February 26 by the police. The authorities confirmed to people that the family of the actress has requested not to proceed with an autopsy, which will leave the cause of death "undetermined," per People.

A close friend of Trachtenberg told people that she took "a step away from Hollywood" during recent years.

"She just had the story of childhood stardom. She had a couple roles throughout the last decade, but nothing of real note," the insider said of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star.

"She really pulled back from Hollywood [in] the last eight years," the tipster noted. "She was a great girl who just never got her footing, just like many childhood stars."

Throughout her acting career, Trachtenberg "was a recluse [and] didn't have many friends," as per the pal.

"She was an overall great girl. She was always kind, supportive and loving," the tattler praised.

“It's so sad. It really is. She was an amazing person,” the source added.