Princess Beatrice releases heartbreaking statement for ‘special friend’

February 28, 2025

Princess Eugenie penned an emotional tribute to honour her late friend and actor, Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away at the age of 39.

The Gossip Girl star was found dead in her apartment on Wednesday. The actor recently underwent a liver transplant, reported ABC News.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Eugenie, who became close friends with Trachtenberg while living in New York, remembered Trachtenberg as thoughtful, generous, and incredibly funny.

The daughter of Prince Andrew recalled fond memories with the late actor as she expressed her on her friend’s untimely demise.

"Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed,” Eugenie penned.

She added, "Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and sooo funny.

"My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted.

"I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought to so many."

