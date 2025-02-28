King Charles sends special letter to Donald Trump

King Charles has sent a special letter to US President Donald Trump inviting him for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed over King Charles letter to Donald Trump while visiting the White House on Thursday.

Trump will become the first political leader to receive a second state visit to Britain, after he visited in 2019 during his first term as president.

"This is really special, this has never happened before, this is unprecedented," Starmer said in the Oval Office as he handed Trump a hand-signed letter from the monarch containing the invitation, according to AFP.

"This is truly historic."

The US president has long been a vocal fan of the British royal family.

"His majesty the king wants to make this even better," said Starmer.

Reading the letter, Trump pointed out that he had been invited to Windsor Castle, near London, one of the royal family´s ancient homes.

But the letter from Charles also suggested Trump might want to visit Balmoral in northeast Scotland, which is close to a golf resort Trump has there.