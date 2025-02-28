Donald Trump reacts to King Charles invitation

US President Donald Trump has reacted to King Charles invitation to visit Britain as "His majesty the king wants to make this even better."

King Charles has invited Trump for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

Reading the monarch's letter, Trump pointed out that he had been invited to Windsor Castle, near London, one of the royal family´s ancient homes.

But the letter from Charles also suggested Trump might want to visit Balmoral in northeast Scotland, which is close to a golf resort Trump has there.

According to AFP, after reading the letter, Trump said of King Charles: "He´s a beautiful man, a wonderful man -- I´ve gotten to know him very well, actually. First term and now second term."

The US President added: "On behalf of our wonderful First Lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes and we look forward to being there and honoring the King and honoring really your country."

"Your country is a fantastic country and it´ll be our honor to be there. Thank you very much," he told UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who handed him King Charles letter.