Prince Harry issues his own politically charged statement since Trump's comment on Meghan

Prince Harry issues first politically charged statement since Trump's comment on Meghan

Prince Harry has just talked off the sickness in politics that is talking over the world.

According to a report by Hello Magazine, it happened during his appearance at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles, a day ago on February 27th.

The entire thing started with him making a disclaimer and revealing that he is not on the “left or right” but the effect of the current political climate, upon billions of people would be massive, especially when “basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favor of power and control.”

In his statement he also noted, “Now this would be a great time to talk about how a sickness in leadership across sectors”.

“When service to others is sacrificed for personal gain. When basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favor of power and control,” I’m not gonna get into all that now!” Prince Harry also noted near the end.

For those unversed with the President's comment, he was asked in an interview with the New York Post if he intends on deporting Prince Harry, should it come to light that he lied on his visa application.

To this he said, "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

It is also pertinent to mention that in recent weeks since his inauguration into the White House, President Donald Trump froze a substantial amount of foreign aid, as well as fired more than 20,000 federal employees, as well as military veterans, according to the outlet.

An order was also released recognizing only two genders in the United States, being male and female.