Meghan Markle build Hollywood social empire ahead of Netflix show release

Meghan Markle has been building a new social circle in the US after ditching the British elite amid Prince Harry’s efforts to reconcile with the Royal family.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex is trying to become a Hollywood socialite befriending friends like Katy Perry, Adam Levine, and Oprah, as well as establishing bonds with Kerry Washington and Jessica Alba.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, Meghan is also encouraging celebrities like Billie Eilish to become more philanthropic, particularly in the wake of the LA fires.

The insider said, “Meghan has slowly found her new group of friends,” adding, “A lot of them are in Montecito or Santa Barbara, but there’s an L.A. contingent, too.”

“She’s met them all via other friends, so it’s all very well vetted so Meghan can be unguarded,” the insider added.

This comes as Meghan is set to launch her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, as well as her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

“She has a very wide friend circle that includes neighbors like Katy Perry, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Traci James and her husband Brian Robbins [the head of Paramount], and of course, Oprah, as well as people she’s met in the city, who have mostly been connected through her hairdresser, who she’s now in business with," the source added of her circle.

“They’ve hooked her up with Kerry Washington, who’s then introduced her to Jessica Alba. Now that she’s in touch with Billie Eilish she’d love to get to know her, but only if it happens organically, she isn’t about forcing things.”