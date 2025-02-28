 
February 28, 2025

Prince Harry ignites fears in the US as the world ‘can't afford to lose him this young'

Prince Harry has caused a lot of fear to run amuck in the media and

Royal experts have started to grow a lot more fearful in recent months regarding Prince Harry and one has even stepped forward to say they can’t afford to lose the prince so young.

This fear has been vocalized by Sir Trevor McDonald and he shared this in a candid one-on-one with GB News.

In that conversation the former ITV News journalist admitted, “It's a great shame that Prince Harry is no longer part of the working monarchy.”

Because “we cannot afford to lose someone so young,” someone “so full of energy and so imbued with the charitable instincts that are at the core of our Royal Family.”

For those unversed Mr Sir Trevor is also a supporter or Meghan Markle and recently defended her by saying, “[Meghan] never stood a chance of being accepted” because “she is a foreigner: an American, a divorcee, a former actress – and black.”

