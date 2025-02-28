Florence Pugh breaks down over shocking link to 19th-century ancestor

Florence Pugh got emotional when she discovered a shocking link to her 19th-century ancestor.

In the first episode of No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski, Pugh learned that she shared a name with a relative born in 1882.

She said, "I feel quite emotional" adding, "My parents had no idea, I was named after the city, my mum is going to scream!"

"I'm so intrigued that there was another Florence. Where is she? Where did she go? Where did she live? Did she have children?" Pugh asked. However, it was revealed that the 19th-century Florence Pugh died just before her fifth birthday.

But, this revelation got even more shocking for the Oppenheimer star, who went on to reveal that she "wasn't supposed to live."

"This is also very strange as I had lots of problems growing up with my breathing and constantly being ill and going in and out with hospitals," Pugh revealed.

Emotional Pugh went on to explain, "I wasn't supposed to live. When I was born they told my parents that it wasn't going to happen and to just enjoy the time while they had it."

Notably, the Little Women star has previously spoken about her breathing issues.

"We were in Spain because I have a breathing issue, and when I was younger they kind of just advised that a hotter climate would be better," she revealed in an interview with Yahoo.