Toby Jones hails Sir Alan Bates as ‘proper hero'

Toby Jones just recalled his experience working on Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Deeming Bates a “proper hero” Jones played the leading campaigner for victims of the British Post Office Horizon IT scandal in the ITV drama last year.

In the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, speaking to the guest host, Claudia Winkleman, he said, "It was an extraordinary honour to play a proper hero.

"It is a great thing he has been knighted because he shows humility, determination, and resourcefulness,” Jones added.

The Harry Potter actor continued, "The challenge was playing a man who was not interested in promoting himself. He is a phenomenal guy.”

For apparent financial shortfalls, caused by system default, thousands of innocent subpostmasters were pursued by the Post Officials, for years.

However, the UK Government is now working to compensate all those who were affected and Toby Jones pleaded for the process to pick up the pace so that victims can receive their “due” compensations before their demise.

"There are people dying before they are paid the compensation, they are due – this thing just has to stop," he mentioned.