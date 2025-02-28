Major 'Stranger Things' star joins 'The Rings of Power' season 3 cast

A member of 'Stranger Things' main cast has joined 'The Rings of Power' season 3 cast

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower is set to join the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for its upcoming season three.

It was just revealed that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan will be joining the cast of the Prime Video series, according to Deadline.

Per Amazon MGM Studios, the third season is set to begin filming this spring and include Jamie in a character that’s described as handsome high-born knight (code name Arlen) in casting information that has been circulated around.”

Speculation suggests that Bower’s character could be a love interest for Morfydd Clark‘s Galadriel. However, the actor himself has changed his X bio to simply “Witch King.”

For the unversed, the Witch King is the Witch-King of Angmar, who helped Sauron until the events of the Third Age.

However, that seems to be Bower’s playful attempt at adding to speculation around the role since he recently said that he wouldn’t play a bad guy again anytime soon.

Recalling a conversation between himself and his therapist, he said: “I turned around to him, and I was like, ‘to be honest with you, man, I just don’t think I’ll be doing another bad guy for a minute.’ Like it f—s me up. I’m dead serious.”

Alongside Jamie Campbell Bower, Eddie Marsan has also joined the cast for season 3 of the Rings of Power. The new season will portray te war between the Elves and Sauron many years after the events of season 2.