Photo: Selena Gomez opened up about her career regret: 'Almost done'

Selena Gomez got honest about her career as a songstress.

In a resurfaced chat with The Hollywood Reporter from November 2024, the Love You Like Love Song songbird shared what were her real career ambitions.

Selena confessed during this chat that acting was “the field that I originally wanted to be in,” but she landed more opportunities in music.

“Music will always be in my soul,” the girlfriend of Benny Blanco shared and revealed, “but I never really got to spend enough time in the field that I originally wanted to be in."

She even admitted that at one point she was “almost done” with singing and wanted to put her music career on hold.

For those unversed, the 32-year-old actress portrayed the main role of Mabel Mora in the mystery comedy-drama movie, Only Murders In The Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Recently, Selena was announced as the winner for the outstanding performance, by an ensemble in a comedy series category which included shows like Abbott Elementary, Shrinking and The Bear and Hacks.