Chrissy Teigen breaks down over fear of passing THIS trait to her kids

Chrissy Teigen has revealed her fear of passing her surprising habit onto her children.

During her new Audible podcast, Self-Conscious, Teigen discussed that she has a deep fear of passing people-pleasing tendencies into her kids, whom she shares with husband, John Legend.

Mother of four kids, told guest Mel Robbins, "Really scared of passing this along to my kids. I think that is the big realisation for me is, I can't do this to my kids."

"I don't ever want them to feel like they have to perform for everybody and be good all the time, but I know that sometimes I probably am that way," she added. "I do want them to be the most polite, and I don't want people to think that they're just celebrity a****** kids."

Teigen went on to explain, "And so I might go harder the other direction to make sure that they don't come off that way."

"And I really need to break that because — and this is another reason I'm in therapy — I'm okay with me getting the s*** end of the stick on anything or living this life where I'm stressed and in pain, but I'm not okay with them," she added.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Teigen added, "I hope that they don't want to please everybody in life, and I hope that they know that their body is their own, their mind is their own, their actions are their own, and they can't control other people."

"I cannot have them live this way that I live,” Chrissy Teigen said.