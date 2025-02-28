'Prince Harry and Meghan to prefer Canada or Portugal over UK'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would prefer Portugal or Canada over the UK as their next home if they decided to leave the US, said a royal commentator while speaking to Britain's GB News.

Richard Fitzwilliams said that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to leave the US, there would be other countries ahead of the UK on their list of potential destinations.

Fitzwillaims said: "I would not say that in the case that Harry was deported, he would necessarily come back to the UK.

"He could go to Canada, where they were before (moving to the US), or Portugal where they have a holiday home."

Fitzwilliams added: "Obviously, the Royal Family would not want the Sussexes in Britain but the Sussexes would not want to come to Britain.

Harry, who has lived in California since 2020, admitted to past illegal drug use in his memoir "Spare," after which conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation sued the U.S. Homeland Security Department to access his immigration records.

U.S visa applicants are required to make a disclosure about any history of drug use, which can impact their application. Lying on an application can result in penalties including deportation.

Since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left royal duties and moved to California, they have often railed at their treatment by Britain's royal family.

From an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to a Netflix documentary series and Harry's book, the couple have asserted that the royals and their aides failed to protect them from a hostile press and leaked negative stories about them.