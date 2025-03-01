Photo: Jimmy Fallon sparks concern for friends, family with new troubles: Source

Jimmy Fallon is reportedly at the risk of falling back to his old habits.

A new report of RadarOnline.com revealed that the show host has been stressing over the plunging ratings of The Tonight Show.

This has reportedly put him at a risk of going back to booze, as per a source close to Jimmy.

“Whether it's his wife, an assistant, a personal trainer or a bodyguard, he's never alone, as no-one wants to tempt fate and leave him to his own devices,” this spy confided.

The source went on to address, "Jimmy scoffs at the idea he needs this, but there's no doubt he likes having a buffer to insulate him from the world,”

"Plenty of people are convinced that, whether he admits it or not, he could backslide,” the insider continued.

Before conclusion, the source noted that Jimmy has “got round-the-clock minders” that is why This gives his loved ones a lot of peace of mind."

Meanwhile, a different insider shared, "He's fighting to survive, and the stakes are very high. He's been in hustle mode ever since, begging all his famous friends to come on to give him a boost, but it's still a big weight on him."