Mark Consuelos shares one thing he likes doing as empty nester

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are navigating their life as empty nesters

In a recent chat with late night host Jimmy Kimmel, the Live with Kelly and Mark hosts talked about their lives as parents of adult kids who have moved out for their own life journeys.

Ripa and Consuelos, who share children Joaquin, 22, Lola, 23, and Michael, 27, shared one thing he does as an empty nester.

"[Their rooms are] pretty much preciously how they left them, but I've been going around and using their bathrooms," he confessed to Kimmel on Thursday, February 28th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Upon asking the reason behind using their bathrooms, he replied, "Because we paid for the house and I've never sat there, so I wanted to sit there."

"And, I, for one, am thankful," Ripa said jokingly.

In a cover story for People published in September 2022, the 54-year-old mother gave insights into how her life has changed so far after her children left the family's home.

"It's scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking... and quiet," Ripa told the publisher. "I didn't know how to make dinner proportionally. Now, it's 10 p.m. and we'll eat."