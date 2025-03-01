Wendy Williams gives insights into ‘suffocating’ health condition

Wendy Williams just opened up about the assisted living facility she is living in and deemed it “suffocating.”

The former TV show also declared that she wanted to “get out” of the care unit and even intends to end her guardianship.

In a conversation with NewsNation's Banfield, the 60-year-old shared that she felt trapped in the facility.

"I don't have the freedom to do virtually anything," she said.

Wendy continued, "As far as where I am, I'm on the fifth floor. They call it 'the memory unit,' so it's for people who don't remember anything."

Questioning why she was even there in the first place, the media personality and writer noted, "I have no idea, but I can tell you that it's $18,000 a month, which is extremely expensive. And what do I have? I have a bedroom, a bathroom and a window."

"I'm ready to get out of here," Wendy declared, adding, "I'm ready to get out and get out of the guardianship. It's suffocating, it's very lonely."

In February, it was revealed that Wendy Williams was diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and is currently under the legal guardianship of court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey, taking care of her finances and health, since May 2022.