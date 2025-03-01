 
Geo News

Prince Harry shares valuable insights from personal journey, outlines vision for future

Prince Harry also revealed that over the past few years, he has been building a portfolio of investments

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Prince Harry shares valuable insights from personal journey, outlines vision for future
Prince Harry shares valuable insights from personal journey, outlines vision for future

Prince Harry has shared valuable insights from his personal journey and outlined his vision for the future, emphasizing the need for businesses to adopt a service-oriented approach to their operations.

Prince Harry was speaking at the 2025 Upfront Summit, a gathering of over 1,000 leading investors, entrepreneurs, and technology visionaries.

King Charles younger son delivered a thought-provoking address on the crucial intersection of business, technology, and philanthropy in driving meaningful global change.

In his keynote, the Duke shared valuable insights from his personal journey and outlined his vision for the future, emphasizing the need for businesses to adopt a service-oriented approach to their operations.

While recognizing the significant impact of philanthropy and non-profit organizations in addressing social challenges, Archie and Lilibet doting father underscored the limitations of these models, which often focus on addressing the symptoms rather than the underlying causes.

The Duke also revealed that over the past few years, he has been building a portfolio of investments.

He also highlighted the importance of recognizing the interconnected nature of business and philanthropy, each contributing unique strengths.

Harry pointed out that the venture capital model, with its focus on innovation, scalability, and long-term value creation, offers the resources and strategic support essential for building sustainable, impactful solutions. 

Wendy Williams gives insights into ‘suffocating' health condition
Wendy Williams gives insights into ‘suffocating' health condition
Karla Sofia Gascon breaks public cover post controversy
Karla Sofia Gascon breaks public cover post controversy
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag reveal secret behind enduring relationship
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag reveal secret behind enduring relationship
Jack Whitehall dishes on exciting updates of Brit Awards 2025
Jack Whitehall dishes on exciting updates of Brit Awards 2025
Meghan Markle set to reveal 'her hand in the game' with Netflix show
Meghan Markle set to reveal 'her hand in the game' with Netflix show
Gracie Abrams reveals why she cancelled Brussels concert at last minute
Gracie Abrams reveals why she cancelled Brussels concert at last minute
Angelina Jolie 'not ready' to date after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie 'not ready' to date after Brad Pitt divorce
Charli XCX makes shock decision despite success: ‘no music'
Charli XCX makes shock decision despite success: ‘no music'