Prince Harry shares valuable insights from personal journey, outlines vision for future

Prince Harry has shared valuable insights from his personal journey and outlined his vision for the future, emphasizing the need for businesses to adopt a service-oriented approach to their operations.

Prince Harry was speaking at the 2025 Upfront Summit, a gathering of over 1,000 leading investors, entrepreneurs, and technology visionaries.

King Charles younger son delivered a thought-provoking address on the crucial intersection of business, technology, and philanthropy in driving meaningful global change.

While recognizing the significant impact of philanthropy and non-profit organizations in addressing social challenges, Archie and Lilibet doting father underscored the limitations of these models, which often focus on addressing the symptoms rather than the underlying causes.

The Duke also revealed that over the past few years, he has been building a portfolio of investments.

He also highlighted the importance of recognizing the interconnected nature of business and philanthropy, each contributing unique strengths.

Harry pointed out that the venture capital model, with its focus on innovation, scalability, and long-term value creation, offers the resources and strategic support essential for building sustainable, impactful solutions.