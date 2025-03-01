Teddi Mellencamp takes major step towards her recovery post brain surgery

Teddi Mellencamp is taking the next step in her recovery after undergoing surgery to remove four brain tumors.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared an update on Instagram on Friday, February 28, posting a selfie with the caption, “Staples out and ready for radiation.”

Mellencamp, who had previously revealed her diagnosis after experiencing severe headaches, underwent surgery earlier this month.

According to Daily Mail, initially, doctors planned to remove two tumors, but they ended up extracting four.

Moreover, she will now begin radiation treatment for the remaining smaller tumors.

Despite her health battle, Mellencamp remains positive, expressing gratitude for her medical team and loved ones.

In regard to this, she wrote in a recent post, “This fight is not over, but that round has been won."

Friends and fellow Housewives, including Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, and Tamra Judge wrote, “I love you so much. Keep being your strong self!”

Furthermore, Mellencamp has been open about her journey, sharing updates with fans and thanking them for their prayers as she said, “The outpouring of love is helping me stay strong."