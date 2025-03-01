Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori gives birth early

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori, gave birth to her child, three months early.

Taking to her Instagram, she revealed that she had officially welcomed her little girl, whom she shares with fiancé Wayne Deuce.

In the monochromatic picture of her child’s foot, Cori captioned the sentimental post, “The princess arrived at 6 months.”

Expressing her feelings of welcoming her baby premature, the iconic rapper’s daughter continued, “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!”

“Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s perfect as ever! Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me,” Cori concluded.

Cori, who is youngest daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus, shared further insights via Instagram’s Stories feature.

Uploading an image of herself in the hospital bed while being operated, Cori wrote on the picture: “First c-section was a success :) shout out to the man up above.”

In the next post she penned, “Got to the doctors yesterday thinking I just had a bad case of gas.. whole time I was developing "HELLP SYNDROME," which is very severe and can even cause death if untreated.”

Cori even added that her doctors stated if she decided to wait “a few more days it would've been really bad.”

“Ladies, please listen to your bodies and don't believe everything you see on TikTok,” Cori concluded with a word of advice.

The birth of Snoop Dogg’s grandchild comes two months after Cori announced her pregnancy news with the caption, “This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed.”