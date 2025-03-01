 
Geo News

Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori gives birth early

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori welcomed her child into the world before her due date

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Snoop Doggs daughter, Cori gives birth early
Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori gives birth early

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori, gave birth to her child, three months early.

Taking to her Instagram, she revealed that she had officially welcomed her little girl, whom she shares with fiancé Wayne Deuce.

In the monochromatic picture of her child’s foot, Cori captioned the sentimental post, “The princess arrived at 6 months.”

Expressing her feelings of welcoming her baby premature, the iconic rapper’s daughter continued, “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!”

Snoop Doggs daughter, Cori gives birth early

“Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s perfect as ever! Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me,” Cori concluded.

Cori, who is youngest daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus, shared further insights via Instagram’s Stories feature.

Uploading an image of herself in the hospital bed while being operated, Cori wrote on the picture: “First c-section was a success :) shout out to the man up above.”

In the next post she penned, “Got to the doctors yesterday thinking I just had a bad case of gas.. whole time I was developing "HELLP SYNDROME," which is very severe and can even cause death if untreated.”

Snoop Doggs daughter, Cori gives birth early

Cori even added that her doctors stated if she decided to wait “a few more days it would've been really bad.”

“Ladies, please listen to your bodies and don't believe everything you see on TikTok,” Cori concluded with a word of advice.

The birth of Snoop Dogg’s grandchild comes two months after Cori announced her pregnancy news with the caption, “This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed.”

Jenna Jameson, Jessi Lawless call it quits
Jenna Jameson, Jessi Lawless call it quits
Buckingham Palace releases Princess Anne, Tim Laurence photos on special day
Buckingham Palace releases Princess Anne, Tim Laurence photos on special day
Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps as she makes startling revelations
Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps as she makes startling revelations
George Clooney, wife Amal step out in NYC after sharing parenting struggles
George Clooney, wife Amal step out in NYC after sharing parenting struggles
Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates his 'queen' Abby Champion's 28th birthday
Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates his 'queen' Abby Champion's 28th birthday
Blake Lively takes drastic safety measures amid ‘It Ends With Us' battle
Blake Lively takes drastic safety measures amid ‘It Ends With Us' battle
Fearne Cotton sparks romance with Elliot Hegarty post split from Jesse Woods
Fearne Cotton sparks romance with Elliot Hegarty post split from Jesse Woods
Wendy Williams gives insights into ‘suffocating' health condition
Wendy Williams gives insights into ‘suffocating' health condition