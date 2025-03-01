Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps as she makes startling revelations

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently disclosed that she was following in the footsteps of her father-in-law King Charles.

The future queen made startling revelations during her visit to Wales with Prince William earlier this week.

According to Hello magazine, Kate Middleton, no doubt, has also picked up some tips from King Charles.

The report says Kate Middleton was speaking to young volunteers during tour of the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland.

The Princess of Wales disclosed that she is learning to forage in Norfolk, with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

She also said her kids were left impressed by a "huge" puffball mushroom she had found near their home.

Kate said, "The children thought it was fascinating."

The foraging involves searching for and collecting edible plants, fruits, nuts, seeds and fungi from the outdoors.

The report also claimed it was the hobby that King Charles also turned to on the day of his mother Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022.

The monarch learned that his mother had passed as he returned to Balmoral after foraging for mushrooms on his nearby Birkhall estate.