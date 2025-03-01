Prince William demonstrates growing commitment to his major role with latest move

Prince William demonstrates growing commitment to major role with latest move

Prince William has demonstrated his growing commitment to his major role as the Prince of Wales with latest move on St David's Day 2025.

Kensington Palace shared the video message of Prince William, addressing the Welsh people in their native language.

The palace shared the video with caption, “Happy St David’s Day from The Prince of Wales.”

In the video, William says in Welsh which translates as: "Hello. Today, on St. David's Day, we come together to celebrate Wales, its history, its culture, and its incredible people."

He continued, "From its breathtaking landscapes to its language, Wales continues to inspire."

The future king added, "Today, we will celebrate everything that is magical about Wales. To the people of Wales and everybody around the world, Happy St David's Day."

According to the GB News, although Prince William regularly speaks to Welsh people in their native tongue, this marks his first full message delivered in Welsh.

Commenting on Instagram post, one royal fan said, “Incredible to hear the Prince Of Wales speaking Welsh!”

Another said, “Wow it sounds like a magical language.”