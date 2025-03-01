Royal Family slammed for shoving Meghan Markle report 'under the carpet'

A royal expert has slammed the palace for not being transparent with an explosive report about racism in The Firm and Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was accused of bullying by former royal head of communications Jason Knauf, who worked for both Prince William and Princess Kate as well as Prince Harry and Meghan.

In his email to William’s then-secretary, Jason had raised concerns about Meghan’s treatment of the staff and alleged that she bullied people.

Royal journalist and author Robert Jobson has argued that the palace should’ve released the report of the investigation of the claims.

During the Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, he said: "We still didn't get to the nub of what actually happened. We still never got an investigation that we were promised by the palace.”

“If there was an investigation, it was never made public - and again the palace said they would be sharing their findings," he continued.

Meghan Markle has always strongly denied that she ever bullied staff.

Robert was then asked if he thinks the palace will release the report now after Jason has touched on the subject once more.

He replied: "I think they should, but I don't think they ever will.”

“But they should have done because at the time all sorts of promises were being made to clear the way forward to make sure that the palace was not seen as dated,” he argued.

"It was two ways, not just the bullying accusations levelled at the Duchess of Sussex but also the other way at the way there's a regime of racism, there's a regime not being sympathetic to people with mental health issues," he explained.

He said: "I do think the whole thing was shoved under the carpet.”

"It's quite interesting now that Jason has raised this, and he wouldn't withdraw any of it. Probably no-one wanted to come out because the boat would rock too much," he concluded.

Meghan Markle made claims of mistreatment and racism at the hands of the Royal Family in her explosive interview with Oprah in 2020 and afterwards in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.