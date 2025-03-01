 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take big step for Archie, Lilibet protection

Meghan Markle releases photo of Princess Lilibet for her project 'As Ever'

Web Desk
March 01, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are “fiercely protective” of their children, have taken a big step for Archie and Lilibet.

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, the California-based royal couple have taken the big step for Archie and Lilibet to protect them from ‘Real Danger.’

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said, “Of course, seeing only glimpses of them makes them even more interesting to the public. And it brings extra attention to whichever video they appear in, which is commercially valuable.”

The royal expert said after Meghan released photo of Lilibet for her project As Ever, “Sooner or later, they are bound to release pictures of the children.

“Otherwise, there’s a real danger that paparazzi will follow them until they get what they want in the hope that a newspaper or magazine somewhere in the world will buy the pictures.”

Jennie went on saying' “They are clearly fiercely protective of their children”, adding “And I think much of that stems from Harry’s experience of having cameras trained on him when he was a little boy—and ever since.” 

