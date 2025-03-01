Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage 'hanging by a thread'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is said to ‘hanging by a thread’ amid the duchess return to Bollywood, insiders have claimed days after she launched her new lifestyle brand 'As Ever'.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Meghan and Harry’s marriage is under major strain.

The sources told the media outlet: "They are closely watched every step they make – criticized and chastised and insulted – and the pressures have become unbearable.

"No one would be surprised if they decided to pull the plug on their marriage."

The publication, citing insiders, has also reported the duchess even started to look up divorce lawyers.

The source claimed: "Her marriage to Harry made her an international figure. People believe if she walks, it will be with a big bag of money and her royal title.

"She will be set for life – and ready for a return to Hollywood."

"Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title. She won't go anywhere – unless it's with a title, property, and a huge stack of money,” the source claimed and added "Meghan will make a deal to protect herself."