 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton's thoughts on royal fame revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales, are first in line to the British throne, following King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middletons thoughts on royal fame revealed
Prince William, Kate Middleton's thoughts on royal fame revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not interested in the spotlight.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, are first in line to the British throne, following King Charles.

However, a former royal aide suggested that they're not interested in the fame that comes with their roles.

While William and Kate have dedicated themselves to their royal duties, charity work and supporting important causes, Jason Knauf shared that they would not "choose to be public figures."

Speaking in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Jason said, "Neither of the prince or the princess would choose to be public figures."

"They’re not that interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it. In fact, not really interested at all," Jason added. "I think that makes it quite interesting in today’s world to see people out there doing their jobs but for the right reasons."

Moreover, the royal couple is protective of their children as well, ensuring they grow up away from excessive media attention for as long as possible.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Brenda Song admits she's starstruck by Kate Hudson's iconic parents
Brenda Song admits she's starstruck by Kate Hudson's iconic parents
Justin Timberlake worried as Jessica Biel marriage hangs by thread: Source
Justin Timberlake worried as Jessica Biel marriage hangs by thread: Source
Demi Moore's daughter reveals actress' sweet gesture toward fellow Oscar nominees
Demi Moore's daughter reveals actress' sweet gesture toward fellow Oscar nominees
Selena Gomez teases fans with snippet of new song video
Selena Gomez teases fans with snippet of new song
Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel shock marriage claim: Source
Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel shock marriage claim: Source
Prince Andrew dealt fresh financial blow over 'Chinese spy' scandal?
Prince Andrew dealt fresh financial blow over 'Chinese spy' scandal?
Channing Tatum confirms romance with model after Zoe Kravitz split
Channing Tatum confirms romance with model after Zoe Kravitz split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage 'hanging by a thread'?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage 'hanging by a thread'?