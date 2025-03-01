Prince William, Kate Middleton's thoughts on royal fame revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not interested in the spotlight.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, are first in line to the British throne, following King Charles.

However, a former royal aide suggested that they're not interested in the fame that comes with their roles.

While William and Kate have dedicated themselves to their royal duties, charity work and supporting important causes, Jason Knauf shared that they would not "choose to be public figures."

Speaking in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Jason said, "Neither of the prince or the princess would choose to be public figures."

"They’re not that interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it. In fact, not really interested at all," Jason added. "I think that makes it quite interesting in today’s world to see people out there doing their jobs but for the right reasons."

Moreover, the royal couple is protective of their children as well, ensuring they grow up away from excessive media attention for as long as possible.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.