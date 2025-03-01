Photo: Tom Brady sulking in private as Gisele Bundchen starts anew: Report

Tom Brady has been feeling down in the dumps after seeing Gisele Bundchen happy in her new life.

As fans will be aware, Gisele Bundchen has welcomed a son with Joaquim Valante, but the news did not make Tom much content with his position, per RadarOnline.com.

A source close to the footballer shared with the outlet, "He's trying to put on a brave front, but he's sulking in private."

Reportedly, when Tom Brady “sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.”

This report comes after claims that “Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go,” Page Six.

Brady and Shayk were first romantically linked back in July 2023 when he was snapped caressing the catwalk beauty’s face in his Rolls Royce.

A different source also revealed that the couple had discussed going on a trip together around the time of New Year’s.

“They've been talking on the phone. Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip,” they added.