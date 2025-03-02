Meghan Markle should be exposed over bullying, demands expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be investigated over ‘bullying’ claims from Royal staffers, demands an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was branded too controlling and rude towards her employer during her stay in the UK, should be looked into by the Palace.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, author Robert Jobson said: "We still didn't get to the nub of what actually happened.

"We still never got an investigation that we were promised by the palace.

"If there was an investigation, it was never made public - and again the palace said they would be sharing their findings."

Meanwhile, expert Matt Wilkinson added: "I think they should but I don't think they ever will.

"But they should have done because at the time all sorts of promises were being made to clear the way forward to make sure that the palace was not seen as dated.

"It was two ways, not just the bullying accusations levelled at the Duchess of Sussex but also the other way at the way there's a regime of racism, there's a regime not being sympathetic to people with mental health issues,” he noted.