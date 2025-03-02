 
Janet Jackson embraces old Hollywood style in recent transformation

Janet Jackson dons burlesque-inspired look in recent Hollywood style ensemble while fans react to her major transformation

March 02, 2025

Janet Jackson captivated fans with her new look in a recent Instagram post while showcasing her weight loss transformation.

On Saturday, the legendary singer shared striking photos from a glamorous night out celebrating a friend's birthday. 

Dressed in a black corset bodysuit paired with a sleek blazer and bowtie, Jackson exuded Old Hollywood style. 

She completed her burlesque-inspired ensemble with fishnet stockings, lace garters, and a hat adorned with black mesh.

Moreover, the That's the Way Love Goes singer credited her hairstyle to Chris Rios Riggio, makeup to Preston Meneses, and outfit styling to Robért Behar. 

Additionally, she posted a monochrome video swaying to St Germain’s 2000 hit Rose Rouge, further enthralling her 7.7 million followers.

In regards to this, fans praised her transformation, with one commenting, “Nobody does it like Janet,” while another marveled, “Where TF is your waist!?”

Furthermore, Jackson’s post came ahead of the third and final leg of her Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World, where she is set to perform six shows in late May. 

