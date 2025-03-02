 
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's beau Ken Urker shares emotional fatherhood joy

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's beau Ken Urker reflects on his emotional journey of being a father after cherishing moments with newborn daughter Aurora

Web Desk
March 02, 2025

Ken Urker is embracing his role as a first-time father, cherishing every moment with his newborn daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, whom he shares with Gypsy-Rose Blanchard.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Life After Lockup, Blanchard shared insights with People about Urker’s journey into fatherhood since welcoming Aurora on December 28.

In this regard, Blanchard said, “It’s adorable. It really is. This is new for both of us, but also Ken was young when we met. It’s heartwarming to see him grow and mature through this process.”

Moreover, she praised Urker’s patience, while adding, “I’ve learned that he is a lot more patient than I gave him credit for. Watching him grow as a person and step into this mature role has been wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Urker, reflecting on fatherhood, expressed his joy in witnessing Aurora’s development by saying, "I love her to death, and every day I get to see her grow more and more. Her eyes opening wider, her starting to develop a little social smile, it’s amazing.”

As per the publication, the couple, who first connected as pen pals during Blanchard’s time in prison, revealed that Aurora’s name was inspired by their shared fascination with the aurora borealis. 

In regards to this, Blanchard recalled, “Seven years ago, we both picked the name Aurora without knowing the other had chosen it."

Furthermore, Urker, who initially wrote to Blanchard in 2018 out of compassion and support, reflected on their journey by sharing, “When I first reached out to Gypsy, I was 24 and just living a bachelor life. I never expected to develop feelings for her, but life surprises you, and I’m happy we are where we are now," as per the outlet. 

