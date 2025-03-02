Meghan Markle makes bold statement about women's leadership

Meghan Markle has made a bold statement regarding women leadership as she marked the Women’s History Month.

The Archewell Foundation shared a photo of Meghan with her statement titled, “Leading with Purpose: Honoring Women’s History Month.”

Meghan’s statement reads, “Women’s leadership shapes history—and our shared future. Today on the first day of Women’s History Month we celebrate the trailblazers, changemakers, and everyday leaders who uplift their communities through service.

“At The Archewell Foundation, we believe leadership isn’t just about power—it’s about purpose.”

She continued, “Through our initiatives, we support women stepping into their power and purpose—whether through mentorship, business support, or access to opportunity.”

It further reads, “We highlight women leaders, both locally and globally, and will continue to uplift their work.”

“Because when women lead, we all move forward, The Archewell Foundation encourages you to explore resources and spaces that celebrate women, this month and always,” Meghan continued.