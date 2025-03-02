Meghan Markle, Prince Harry vow to continue THIS fight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a statement via their Archewell Foundation, vowing “we continue to fight for a better and safer online world.”

As per the statement, the Archewell Foundation believes the technology in families’ lives should be safe by design.

Safety by design is an approach to child online safety that prioritizes accountability, user empowerment, and transparency.

It reads, “Around the world, young people, parents, and advocates are building a better online world by doing the hard work of pushing for tech accountability and innovation developed with safety in mind, and The Archewell Foundation is committed to uplifting their wins.”

Meghan and Harry continued, “This week, we celebrate the parents–including members of The Parents’ Network–and activists who have worked tirelessly to call for accountability in digital spaces, including the review of unsafe apps. Significant progress has been made since our partners at Heat Initiative and Parents Together released their Rotten Ratings report.”

Heat Initiative continues to campaign for further online safety policies to ensure that families are protected and safe online, the statement said and added, “These efforts include age-gating what child users can view and download, a third party review of app ratings, and further transparency in the rating process.”

They added, “We are proud to work with these organizations that are committed to safety by design and stand together as we continue to fight for a better and safer online world.”