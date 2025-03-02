Meghan Markle's spiteful defiance against the Firm gets worse

Meghan Markle’s inability to move on from the short stint she had in the Firm has just gotten her branded ‘spiteful’ and ‘victim-hood’ ridden.

SkyNews.com.au contributor and commentator Angela Levin said all this about Meghan in her piece for the same outlet.

Her opinions there ranged from bashing to questions about Meghan’s intentions.

According to the expert, “To my observation, Meghan Markle doesn’t show a hint of gratitude towards the Royal Family, even though it has made her one of the wealthiest and most famous women in the world.”

In fact, she conversely “seems to prefer spitefulness,” over everything else.

“Every so often Meghan turns into a victim about her short-lived stint as a working royal, proving she hasn’t really moved on in the five years since.”

“When she took to her new Instagram account recently, she made what reads as a thinly-veiled swipe at the Royal Family by talking about how unhappy she had been to give up The Tig, a lifestyle blog, just before she married Prince Harry in 2018.”