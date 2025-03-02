 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's spiteful defiance against the Firm gets worse

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for the way she's unable to move on

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2025

Meghan Markles spiteful defiance against the Firm gets worse
Meghan Markle's spiteful defiance against the Firm gets worse

Meghan Markle’s inability to move on from the short stint she had in the Firm has just gotten her branded ‘spiteful’ and ‘victim-hood’ ridden.

SkyNews.com.au contributor and commentator Angela Levin said all this about Meghan in her piece for the same outlet.

Her opinions there ranged from bashing to questions about Meghan’s intentions.

According to the expert, “To my observation, Meghan Markle doesn’t show a hint of gratitude towards the Royal Family, even though it has made her one of the wealthiest and most famous women in the world.”

In fact, she conversely “seems to prefer spitefulness,” over everything else.

“Every so often Meghan turns into a victim about her short-lived stint as a working royal, proving she hasn’t really moved on in the five years since.”

“When she took to her new Instagram account recently, she made what reads as a thinly-veiled swipe at the Royal Family by talking about how unhappy she had been to give up The Tig, a lifestyle blog, just before she married Prince Harry in 2018.”

Meghan Markle makes bold statement about women's leadership
Meghan Markle makes bold statement about women's leadership
Sam Fender promises ‘to do better' for upcoming tour
Sam Fender promises ‘to do better' for upcoming tour
Prince Harry finally gives his take on California and life with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry finally gives his take on California and life with Meghan Markle
Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals unique truth behind ‘Superman'
Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals unique truth behind ‘Superman'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry vow to continue THIS fight
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry vow to continue THIS fight
Charli XCX marks history at the 2025 BRIT Awards
Charli XCX marks history at the 2025 BRIT Awards
Ariana Grande reveals she took months to get ‘ready' for ‘Wicked' audition
Ariana Grande reveals she took months to get ‘ready' for ‘Wicked' audition
King Charles' servants ridicule and make fun of him over a morbid move
King Charles' servants ridicule and make fun of him over a morbid move