Meghan Markle is starting to hurt Prince Harry more and more using her brand

Prince Harry is reportedly facing a great deal of pain when it comes to his wife’s brand As Ever.

Angela Levin, royal contributor and commentator made these series of comments in one of her pieces for Sky News Australia.

While explaining her point of view on how badly she believes Prince Harry was hurt by As Ever.

In her piece she wrote, “One of Harry’s biggest priorities is that he doesn’t want his children to appear in public due to concerns about their safety and privacy.”

After all, “he is also hugely against social media, so much so he and Meghan founded The Parents' Network to help parents whose children have committed suicide or been harmed by social media.”

So with this decision to feature Princes Liliebt in her As Ever banner image, “Meghan has crushed both his wishes,” and the second was “at the Games Meghan shocked visitors by kissing, hugging and hanging on to Harry.”

This comes despite the expert admitting that “it all looked very loving,” still a question arises, “why would she wipe out two things that were so important to him?”

To Ms Levin, “her new business ventures might have something to do with it.”

For those unversed in two days on March 4th Meghan is slated to release her very cooking show titled With Love, Meghan, and prior to its release she had launched American Riviera Orchard, but renamed it following trademark issues.