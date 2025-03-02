Photo: Kylie Jenner on red light amid Kris Jenner's intentions: Report

Kylie Jenner has reportedly grown critical of her mother Kris Jenner’s plans about Timothee Chalamet.

As per the newest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Kardashian-Jenner momager wants to bank on the Dune actor’s stardom to increase ratings of, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, the 27-year-old businesswoman has been thrown off by the idea of getting her beau involved in the family drama.

"She finds the idea completely unappealing, she’s genuinely alarmed by it," claimed a source.

The insider went on to address, "Kylie is head over heels for Timothée and has no intention of jeopardizing their special bond.”

For those unversed, Kylie and Timothee began dating in early 2023.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “She is on red light about her mom's plans."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is "protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile on her face,” an insider told the outlet at the start of their romance.