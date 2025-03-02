Netflix anticipates high viewership for Meghan Markle's show despite backlash

Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has sparked debate as she promotes a "domestic goddess" image.

The show, set to be released on March 4, features the Duchess of Sussex picking flowers, cooking with friends, and showcasing her California home.

Some critics have accused Meghan of flaunting wealth and embracing traditional gender roles, while others see it as an inspiring lifestyle brand.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has also been dubbed "the millennial Martha Stewart of Montecito" as she promotes the new show.

While the show has been getting backlash since Meghan shared the teaser on her Instagram account, BBC claims that it will attract her fans who embrace the "pretty-princess fantasy" and those who may "hate-watch" it.

Dr Edith Hill, an Australian academic, told the publication, "Of course, the image of the idealised woman has changed over time, and even more rapidly in recent years."

"There is no one 'ideal' image of a woman online, as each community and sub-community has their own version of the perfect creator," he added.

"There is a certain undertone from some of the more traditional creators that does lean toward very stereotypical gender roles and strong religious ideals, that can lead to the oppression of women."