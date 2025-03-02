 
Kate Middleton set to join Prince William, King Charles on emotional occasion

Kate Middleton recently visited Wales in over a year with Prince William

March 02, 2025

Kate Middleton is expected to join Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla in leading the 80th anniversary commemoration of VE Day in May.

The event, which has been closely linked to the late Queen Elizabeth II, will honour those who served in World War II.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the Princess of Wales’ presence at the event would highlight how meaningful the day will be for the family.

She noted that the occasion also gives Royal family a chance to reunite in public after Kate and the King had to step back from duties due to health issues.

“Assuming Catherine is able to attend, the royal family out in strength will be a powerful tribute to all those who served, and to the many who gave their lives,” Bond said.

She added, “It will be emotional for everyone. The King will have so many memories of his father’s wartime service and his mother’s short time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

“With the theme of unity at the heart of the events, and after a somewhat difficult few years for the royals, Kate and William in particular will be aware of the significance of their presence,” the expert continued.

“However ‘modern’ and relatable William and Catherine are, they are fully aware of the profound significance of occasions like this, especially in the. very troubled times we are now living through.

“The whole family will be keen to unite and lead the commemorations.”

