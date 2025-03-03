 
Geo News

King Charles set to hold another crucial meeting after Zelensky

Palace shared a photo of King Charles with Volodymyr Zelensky

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

King Charles set to hold another crucial meeting after Zelensky
King Charles set to hold another crucial meeting after Zelensky

King Charles is all set to hold another crucial meeting a day after the monarch "received the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky" at his Sandringham House Estate on Sunday.

According to a report by AFP, King Charles will meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

The report further says Justin Trudeau said Sunday he would speak with King Charles about defending Canada´s sovereignty, as US President Donald Trump repeatedly calls for it to become the 51st US state.

Trump´s comments have been met with outrage in Canada, with officials firmly rejecting any discussion of it ever becoming a part of the United States.

During his meeting with King Charles, who is Canada´s head of state, Trudeau said he hopes to "discuss matters of importance to Canada and to Canadians."

"And I can tell you that nothing is more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation," said the prime minister, while in London for a summit on Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, the palace shared a photo of King Charles with Volodymyr Zelensky and wrote, “This evening, His Majesty The King received the President of Ukraine, @zelenskyy_official, at Sandringham House.”


Netflix's silence on Meghan Markle's show becomes deafening
Netflix's silence on Meghan Markle's show becomes deafening
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix deal in trouble amid revised offer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix deal in trouble amid revised offer
Oscar 2025: Andrew Garfield shares teary moment with Goldie Hawn
Oscar 2025: Andrew Garfield shares teary moment with Goldie Hawn
Kieran Culkin wins his first Academy Award and recalls wife's promise
Kieran Culkin wins his first Academy Award and recalls wife's promise
Adam Sandler walks out of the Academy Awards after Conan O'Brien's fit joke
Adam Sandler walks out of the Academy Awards after Conan O'Brien's fit joke
Meghan Markle chalks up a ‘Great UK No Go Zone' with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle chalks up a ‘Great UK No Go Zone' with Prince Harry
Oscar 2025: Mikey Madison expresses gratitude after winning best actress award
Oscar 2025: Mikey Madison expresses gratitude after winning best actress award
Prince William, Kate Middleton imitate Harry and Meghan, adopt modern Royal style
Prince William, Kate Middleton imitate Harry and Meghan, adopt modern Royal style