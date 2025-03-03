King Charles set to hold another crucial meeting after Zelensky

King Charles is all set to hold another crucial meeting a day after the monarch "received the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky" at his Sandringham House Estate on Sunday.

According to a report by AFP, King Charles will meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

The report further says Justin Trudeau said Sunday he would speak with King Charles about defending Canada´s sovereignty, as US President Donald Trump repeatedly calls for it to become the 51st US state.

Trump´s comments have been met with outrage in Canada, with officials firmly rejecting any discussion of it ever becoming a part of the United States.

During his meeting with King Charles, who is Canada´s head of state, Trudeau said he hopes to "discuss matters of importance to Canada and to Canadians."

"And I can tell you that nothing is more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation," said the prime minister, while in London for a summit on Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, the palace shared a photo of King Charles with Volodymyr Zelensky and wrote, “This evening, His Majesty The King received the President of Ukraine, @zelenskyy_official, at Sandringham House.”



