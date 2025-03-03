 
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's latest decision about Meghan shocks royal fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William will not be among those watching Meghan Markle's new series

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior members of the royal family are unlikely to watch Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

According to reports, the British royal family are unlikely to watch the series, shocking some individuals.

The show features celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer.

The reports claimed the royal family is focusing on their duties.

Royal expert and close friend of Queen Camilla, Giles Brandreth has said the Royal Family are "unaware" of Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix series, which is set to air on Tuesday, March 4.

According to the Daily Express, when asked if the royal family were "worried" about Meghan's new series, the expert gave a blunt message, saying: "I don't think they're even noticing it."

Another royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed Kate and William will not be among those watching the new series.

Schofield told Fox News: "I was told that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in Meghan's future projects."

Amid these reports, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted, “It seems some individuals are shocked that the Royal Family are not going to watch Meghan's hosting series on Netflix. Why on earth should they? Some, shock horror don't even know it's on.”

