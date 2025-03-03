Elton John praises 'wonderful' artist Chappell Roan

Sir Elton John is praising "wonderful" pop star Chappell Roan.

On Sunday, the 77-year-old singer expressed his admiration for Roan when he introduced her performance at his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles.

"[I] just freaked out [when I heard her music,” John told the audience at the glitzy bash.

The Rocket Man hitmaker further said, "I immediately wanted to get her on the program, and she came on the program and I interviewed her and I fell in love with her and I fell in love with the album. I’ve continued to be her friend hopefully and speak to her quite a lot."

"[She is] one of the biggest stars in the world right now, quite rightly so. [She] not only speaks with her voice on stage, she speaks with her voice off stage in a voice candid and wonderful way,” he added.

Road then twirled onto the stage and kicked off her set with her hit Femininomenon. During her performance, the singer also thanked her parents for introducing her to John.

"I’m gonna sing a song that is one of my favorite songs of all time. … I think it’s like, I don’t know, maybe the best song of all time,” the 27-year-old songstress told the crowd.

"I dedicate it to my parents because they introduced me to Elton John, so I would not even be here were it not for them, and obviously, Elton, this is your song,” she added.