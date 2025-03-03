 
Geo News

Elton John praises 'wonderful' artist Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan hit the stage at Elton John's party in Los Angeles on Sunday

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Elton John praises wonderful artist Chappell Roan
Elton John praises 'wonderful' artist Chappell Roan

Sir Elton John is praising "wonderful" pop star Chappell Roan.

On Sunday, the 77-year-old singer expressed his admiration for Roan when he introduced her performance at his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles.

"[I] just freaked out [when I heard her music,” John told the audience at the glitzy bash.

The Rocket Man hitmaker further said, "I immediately wanted to get her on the program, and she came on the program and I interviewed her and I fell in love with her and I fell in love with the album. I’ve continued to be her friend hopefully and speak to her quite a lot."

"[She is] one of the biggest stars in the world right now, quite rightly so. [She] not only speaks with her voice on stage, she speaks with her voice off stage in a voice candid and wonderful way,” he added.

Road then twirled onto the stage and kicked off her set with her hit Femininomenon. During her performance, the singer also thanked her parents for introducing her to John.

"I’m gonna sing a song that is one of my favorite songs of all time. … I think it’s like, I don’t know, maybe the best song of all time,” the 27-year-old songstress told the crowd.

"I dedicate it to my parents because they introduced me to Elton John, so I would not even be here were it not for them, and obviously, Elton, this is your song,” she added.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix deal in trouble amid revised offer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix deal in trouble amid revised offer
King Charles set to hold another crucial meeting after Zelensky
King Charles set to hold another crucial meeting after Zelensky
Oscar 2025: Andrew Garfield shares teary moment with Goldie Hawn
Oscar 2025: Andrew Garfield shares teary moment with Goldie Hawn
Kieran Culkin wins his first Academy Award and recalls wife's promise
Kieran Culkin wins his first Academy Award and recalls wife's promise
Adam Sandler walks out of the Academy Awards after Conan O'Brien's fit joke
Adam Sandler walks out of the Academy Awards after Conan O'Brien's fit joke
Meghan Markle chalks up a ‘Great UK No Go Zone' with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle chalks up a ‘Great UK No Go Zone' with Prince Harry
Oscar 2025: Mikey Madison expresses gratitude after winning best actress award
Oscar 2025: Mikey Madison expresses gratitude after winning best actress award
Prince William, Kate Middleton imitate Harry and Meghan, adopt modern Royal style
Prince William, Kate Middleton imitate Harry and Meghan, adopt modern Royal style